Injuries reported as northbound I-65 blocked off in Crown Point due to multiple jackknifed semitrucks

By NBC Chicago Staff

A collision involving multiple jackknifed semitrucks has left northbound Interstate 65 completely blocked off near U.S. Route 231 in Crown Point and several people injured amid snowfall in the region Thursday evening, according to authorities.

Crown Point fire officials said multiple patients have been transported to area hospitals after the crash, though it is unknown how many people were injured and what their conditions are.

Officials warned of extended closures due to large amounts of fuel leaking from the damaged vehicles.

There was no further information available.

