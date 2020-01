An infant boy was shot Monday night on Chicago's North Side, police confirmed.

The shooting happened before 8:15 p.m. at Leland and Clarendon streets in the city's Uptown neighborhood, according Chicago Police Dept. Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

An infant has been struck by gunfire at Leland and Clarendon. District resources & detectives are on scene gathering information and our team is also responding to expedite public information. Anyone who is in the area please report anonymously to https://t.co/g9Q1SrKRdK. pic.twitter.com/jykz1BrfD8 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 28, 2020

Detectives on the scene were gathering information, police said. The infant was expected to be transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital.

Check back for updates on this developing story.