Indiana Reports 510 New Cases of Coronavirus

Indiana officials reported 510 new cases of coronavirus Friday, along with nine additional deaths statewide.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 44,140 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Friday, the death toll statewide stood at 2,403.

An additional 192 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19-related deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 9,638 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 453,890.

Ventilator usage continues to be low, as nearly 84% of ventilators and more than 36% of intensive care unit beds statewide remain available.