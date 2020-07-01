Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 371 New Cases of Coronavirus

A total of 45,952 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began

Note: Indiana's governor is set to provide an update on COVID-19 in the state at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Indiana officials reported 371 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, along with eight additional deaths statewide.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 45,952 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, the death toll statewide stood at 2,456.

An additional 194 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19-related deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 5,555 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 489,716.

Ventilator usage continues to be low, as nearly 83% of ventilators and more than 39% of intensive care unit beds statewide remain available.

