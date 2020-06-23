Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 331 New Cases of Coronavirus

A total of 42,871 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

Indiana officials reported 331 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, along with 14 additional deaths statewide.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 42,871 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday, the death toll statewide stood at 2,377.

An additional 192 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19-related deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 7,460 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 426,376.

Ventilator usage continues to be low, as nearly 82% of ventilators and nearly 38% of intensive care unit beds statewide remain available.

