Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 1,581 New Cases of Coronavirus, 6 Additional Deaths Monday

Fatalities have continued to drop in Indiana after a record-breaking week

A nurse holds COVID-19 swab tests at a clinic on May 5, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. The state has completed more than one million tests as of August.
John Moore/Getty Images

Health officials in Indiana reported 1,581 new cases of coronavirus Monday, along with six additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Monday's new cases bring the statewide total to 136,555 total cases since the pandemic began, with 3,568 total fatalities related to COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, 21,657 total tests were administered to 9,848 Indiana residents. Over the last seven days, the state’s positivity rose slightly to 5.3% on all tests and 9.4% on individuals tested during that time.

Local

Coronavirus Indiana 17 mins ago

As Indiana Continues to Break Case Records, State Could Be Added to Chicago's Quarantine List

coronavirus illinois 26 mins ago

Illinois Reports 2,742 New Coronavirus Cases, 13 Additional Deaths Monday

A total of 1,495,852 individuals have been tested, with 2,357,865 total tests administered during the pandemic.

As of Monday, state officials reported 15.6% of Indiana's intensive care unit beds were in use by coronavirus patients, while 35.6% were available.

Ventilator use rose slightly to 4.2% of ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients and 78.7% available statewide.

Chicago health officials last Tuesday issued a warning that Indiana has surpassed the threshold for inclusion on the city's coronavirus travel order and will be added to the list next week if the state cannot bring down its daily average number of cases.

Indiana was not added last week to "allow residents enough time to plan travel to this border state," the city said. City officials are expected to update the travel list Oct. 13.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Indianachicago travel ordercoronavirus cases
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us