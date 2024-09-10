Indiana police officer won't survive after Iroquois County shooting

An Indiana police officer who was injured in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect in rural Iroquois County earlier this month will not survive his injuries, officials said.

According to an update from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. Brandon Schrieber was injured in a shooting on Sept. 1. He spent the last nine days in a hospital in Champaign County, but will not recover from the injuries he suffered in the attack.

Schrieber was one of the officers involved in a police pursuit earlier this month. The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a suspect in the eastern portion of the county on Sept. 1 when that suspect crossed the state line into Indiana, triggering a call for assistance from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect then crossed back into Illinois and crashed a vehicle in Sheldon, according to authorities. An exchange of gunfire followed, with the 37-year-old suspect being shot by police. He was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

Illinois State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting component of the case, according to authorities.

Schrieber was also hit by gunfire, and was transported to a hospital in Watseka. He was later airlifted to a hospital in Urbana, according to authorities.

According to officials, Schrieber is an organ donor, and his “sacrifice will present the opportunity for him to help many other people.”

Officials said there are “many unknowns,” and were not able to provide other updates.