Indiana police officer in critical condition after being shot in Iroquois County

The officer was responding to an incident in Illinois when he was shot, according to authorities

By NBC Chicago Staff

A sheriff’s officer from Indiana was shot and critically injured during a police response in Iroquois County on Sunday evening.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. Brandon Schrieber was assisting the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office with a call on Sunday evening when he was shot by a suspect.

Schrieber was rushed to a hospital in nearby Watseka, then was airlifted to another facility in Urbana, according to authorities. He is still listed in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said that any further details on the incident would be released by Illinois State Police, who are assisting in the investigation.

