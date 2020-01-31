Indiana Patient Tests Negative For Coronavirus

An Indiana resident "potentially infected" with coronavirus has tested negative for the virus, Porter County health officials said Friday.

"Laboratory testing performed by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] was negative for the presence of the novel coronavirus," Dr. Maria Stamp, Porter County Health Officer, said in a statement.

Stamp said the individual sought medical attention and was screened on Monday, and results of the initial screening "revealed a travel history and physical symptoms that met established the CDC criteria for novel coronavirus investigation."

The patient was hospitalized, Stamp said, and infection control protocols were implemented.

"The individual’s condition improved and the individual was discharged today, with no further risk to the public," she said.

In Illinois at least 21 people are currently under investigation for potential coronavirus exposure after a second person tested positive in the state, marking the first case of human-to-human transmission in the U.S., health officials said.

The spouse of a Chicago woman who was diagnosed with coronavirus last week has now tested positive for the virus this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.