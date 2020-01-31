coronavirus

Indiana Patient Tests Negative For Coronavirus

"The individual’s condition improved and the individual was discharged today, with no further risk to the public," Dr. Maria Stamp, Porter County Health Officer, said in a statement.

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An Indiana resident "potentially infected" with coronavirus has tested negative for the virus, Porter County health officials said Friday.

"Laboratory testing performed by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] was negative for the presence of the novel coronavirus," Dr. Maria Stamp, Porter County Health Officer, said in a statement.

Stamp said the individual sought medical attention and was screened on Monday, and results of the initial screening "revealed a travel history and physical symptoms that met established the CDC criteria for novel coronavirus investigation."

Local

coronavirus 57 mins ago

Man Diagnosed With Coronavirus Worked at Chicago Company, Traveled to Ohio in Recent Weeks

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Infant Related to Illinois Coronavirus Patient Develops Fever, Is Being Tested, Family Says

The patient was hospitalized, Stamp said, and infection control protocols were implemented.

"The individual’s condition improved and the individual was discharged today, with no further risk to the public," she said.

In Illinois at least 21 people are currently under investigation for potential coronavirus exposure after a second person tested positive in the state, marking the first case of human-to-human transmission in the U.S., health officials said.

The spouse of a Chicago woman who was diagnosed with coronavirus last week has now tested positive for the virus this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusIndiananegative test results
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us