Indiana Moves to Final Phase of Reopening Saturday, Allowing Businesses to Open at Full Capacity

Indiana is set to move to the final phase of its coronavirus reopening plan on Saturday, allowing businesses like bars, restaurants, salons and gyms to reopen at full capacity and lifting limits on gathering sizes.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the shift Wednesday, at the same time extending a statewide order requiring face coverings through Oct. 17.

“Indiana continues to experience steady health indicators as Hoosiers change their habits to wash our hands more, practice social distancing and wear face coverings. This allows us to continue to get Indiana Back on Track, and I urge Hoosiers to keep up their vigilance, especially as the days get cooler, so schools and businesses can remain open,” Holcomb said in a statement.

Here's a look at what's changing, according to Holcomb's office:

Size limitations removed for social gatherings and meetings Face coverings are required Social distancing of at least 6 feet is required between non-household members organizers of events that will have more than 500 people are required to submit a written plan to their local health department.



Restaurants and bars that offer food service open at full capacity Bar section customers must be seated,whether at a table or counter Social distancing required as a seating consideration Provisions must be made so individuals, households or parties are spaced six feet apart from another individual, household or party



Bars and nightclubs open at full capacity Customers must be seated, whether at a table or counter Social distancing required as a seating consideration



Indoor and outdoor venues of all types may open at full capacity Social distancing of at least 6 feet is required among non-household members, especially for indoor events where attendees may be gathered for extended time periods. The coronavirus is often spread among groups of people who are in close contact in a confined space for prolonged periods of time Singing or speaking loudly, such as coaching or cheering, increases the spread of respiratory droplets and the risk for COVID-19 transmission. Please take appropriate precautions to socially distance and consider additional spacing when engaged in these activities Businesses should make customers aware of the precautions they are taking to ensure safety



Senior centers and congregate nutrition sites may reopen according to Family and Social Services Administration guidance. Detailed guidance may be found on backontrack.in.gov under the Industry Guidelines section.

Personal services may resume normal operations. Face coverings and social distancing are required

Gyms, fitness centers and workout facilities may resume normal operations. Face coverings and social distancing are required Consider limitations on class sizes and spacing of equipment Continue cleaning regimen after each equipment use and class



Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are required to provide visitation opportunities. Detailed guidance may be found on backontrack.in.gov under the Industry Guidelines section

Holcomb said under this plan, local governments are free to impose their own, more restrictive guidelines.

The state has developed a color-coded system to report the prevalence of coronavirus in each county, according to the stage 5 guidelines. The system measures weekly cases per 100,000 residents as well as the 7-day positivity rate of all tests, assigning each county a color based on those metrics.

Blue means the county has a positivity rate of less than 5 percent and less than 10 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 for the week

Yellow means the county has a positivity rate of 5 percent to 9.9 percent and 10-99 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 for the week

Orange means the county has a positivity rate of 10 percent to 14.9 percent and 100-199 new cases per 100,000 for the week

Red means the county has a positivity rate of 15 percent or greater and 200 or more new cases per 100,000 for the week

When a county reaches yellow status, state officials say local governments should consider further restrictions. At orange or red status, the plan dictates that the Indiana Department of Health will consult with local health officials and make recommendations on next steps.

Indiana health officials reported 920 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday and 17 additional deaths, bringing totals to 114,236 cases and 3,322 deaths statewide.