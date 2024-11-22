Indiana city opening authentic Christkindlmarket for holiday season

The holiday season has unofficially arrived in the Chicago area, with this weekend featuring the city's Christmas tree lighting, opening of Christkindlmarkets and the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival parade.

And while there may be renowned Christkindlmarkets in Chicago and Aurora, those looking to take a road trip to soak in an authentic experience are in luck.

Located just a three-hour drive away, Carmel, Indiana, a suburb of Indianapolis, is opening their Christkindlmarket this weekend, operating for its seventh year.

Opening this weekend and running through Christmas Eve with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, the market will be open Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

The market is open daily during the two weeks leading up to Christmas.

The centerpiece of the Carmel market is a traditional Christmas pyramid, known as a Weihnachtspyramide. At 33 feet tall and donning over 3,000 lights, the pyramid is visible throughout the market and provides a picturesque backdrop for those on the ice skating rink.

Under the pyramid, a wide variety of German alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase, including a bright red German beer served hot.

The Carmel Christkindlmarket also includes a winter pavilion for live performances, unique offerings from German artisans and a chance to dive into German culture.

More information on the market can be found here.