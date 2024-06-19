Summer is here in full swing, meaning families and thrill seekers across the U.S. will head to theme parks in search of some fun in the sun.

For those looking to combine screams with savings this summer, vacation rental marketplace HomeToGo ranked 42 theme parks across the country based on affordability and attractions in its annual Theme Park Index, while also taking nearby lodging into consideration.

Luckily for those in the Midwest, four of the publication's top five amusement parks are located in the region, including all of the top three.

Topping the list was Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, located in Santa Claus, Indiana, outranking all of the other top five parks in terms of affordability.

To determine a park's affordability score, HomeToGo calculated a score for each park's ticket price, parking price and nearby nightly vacation rental price.

Each park's attraction score was determined by the number of active roller coasters and other active attractions at each park.

Holiday World posted an affordability score of 28.56 and an attractions score of 15.65, leading to an overall score of 44.21, topping the 42.67 scored by Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.

Ranking in third with a total score of 41.85 was the Chicago area's own Six Flags Great America, which tallied a 23.50 affordability score and an 18.35 attractions score.

The only park not in the Midwest to crack the top five was Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania, ranking fourth with a score of 41.49.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Rounding out the top five was Adventureland, located in Altoona, Iowa. Boasting dozens of attractions and seven roller coasters, the park scored a 41.43.

HomeToGo also ranked parks across the country based on only affordability, for those prioritizing budget on their vacations this summer.

Among those, Holiday World was the lone Midwest park to make the top five, ranking third behind Six Flags Frontier City in Oklahoma and Fun Spot America Orlando in Florida.

Rounding out the top five in affordability were Wild Adventures in Valdosta, Georgia and Six Flags America in Bowie, Maryland.

The full ranking and more information on HomeToGo's methodology can be found here.