Six Flags Great America in suburban Gurnee in has officially unveiled a massive new ride -- and it clocks in as the Midwest's "tallest pendulum thrill ride," according to the theme park.

The ride, called "Sky Striker," towers of the park at 17-stories and swings back and forth through the air, reaching speeds up to 75 miles per hour, the park says.

According to the park, the ride gives an "intense feeling of weightlessness" -- all at 172 feet in the air.

“Sky Striker is set to redefine the thrill experience at Six Flags Great America,” Park president John Krajna said in a release.

According to officials, the ride is set to open at the park in the coming weeks.

NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria got a first spin on the ride Thursday morning, and is set to strap back into "Sky Striker" again live around 7 a.m.

"An amazing sensation of weightlessness as this height," Chavarria said while on the ride.

As the pendulum swung back and forth, Chavarria went higher and higher and drifted back and forth, moving faster and faster.

"The spinning is not nearly as bad as I thought it would be," Chavarria said. "But my hair. ...wow. I Definitely should have tied my hair in a pony tail."

"If I'm drooling guys, my apologies," Chavarria said while flying back and forth through the air.

The new attraction will be located in the park's "County Fair" section, located near the historic American Eagle roller coaster while replacing the land formerly occupied by "Dare Devil Dive," a skycoaster freefall attraction that required an additional fee to ride.

In 2019, Chavarria took a ride with NBC 5 videographer George Mycyk on the park's newest ride at the time, MaxxForce.

The theme park, at 1 Great America Parkway in Gurnee, opened for the season April 20. The park is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., with summer hours through 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. soon going into effect on select days.

On top of Sky Striker, Six Flags Great America boasts a whopping 15 roller coasters, the second-most of any park in the Midwest, only trailing Cedar Point.