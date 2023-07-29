Inbound, outbound Metra trains halted at Ogilvie Transportation Center due to ‘police activity'

All inbound and outbound Metra trains at Ogilvie Transportation Center are currently halted due to "police activity," according to Metra.

The service disruption impacts Metra Union Pacific-West, Union Pacific-North and Union Pacific-Northwest trains.

As of 10:15 a.m., trains at Ogilvie remain halted.

The source of what is leading to "police activity" at the station is currently unknown, and there is no further information available.