Inbound Kennedy, Dan Ryan see closures due to pro-Palestinian protest

Illinois State Police were forced to close lanes of traffic on multiple Chicago expressways because of a slow-moving pro-Palestinian protest convoy on Saturday afternoon.

According to Total Traffic, the inbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway were closed between Lawrence Avenue and Montrose Avenue as state police directed the convoy off the highway.

Solid traffic remains backed up to Cumberland Avenue because of the protest, according to authorities.

The same protest convoy had caused lane closures on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway earlier in the day, with residual traffic reported between the Stevenson Expressway and the Byrne Interchange, according to Total Traffic.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

There were no further details immediately available.