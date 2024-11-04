Inbound Interstate 57 shut down after crash involving ISP trooper

All inbound lanes of Interstate 57 were closed on Chicago’s Far South Side after a crash involving an Illinois State Police trooper.

According to police, the crash occurred near 107th Street at approximately 10:22 a.m. Monday.

There were no immediate details available on the crash, and no word on the condition of the trooper involved in the collision.

All lanes of the northbound side of the roadway were closed at 107th Street, but the far left lane has reopened, with significant traffic backups to 127th Street, according to Total Traffic.

No further information was immediately available.