‘Immersive Shevchenko' in Chicago For 1 Day Only, Donating 100% of Proceeds to Ukrainian Aid

From the producers of "Immersive Van Gogh" and "Immersive Frida Kahlo," a new exhibit showcasing the work of Ukrainian artist Taras Shevchenko will be in Chicago for one day only and will send all proceeds to humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

"Immersive Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine" premiered at Lighthouse ArtSpace, located at 108 W. Germain Pl., on Tuesday with showings from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"An artist, poet, writer and political activist of the mid 19th century, Shevchenko was known for expressing themes of Ukrainian oppression by the Russian government in his art," organizers said in a release.

Ukrainian-born Lighthouse Immersive Associate Producer Valeriy Kostyuk worked with a team of producers in Ukraine to bring the immersive exhibit to Odesa, according to a release.

He also worked with the National Museum of Taras Shevchenko in Kyiv to create the sensory experience, which President Volodymyr Zelensky visited before the war against Russia began.

Tickets are available here, and range from $30 to $90.

By its opening Tuesday, ticket sales already raised over $100,000 for the Red Cross Humanitarian Crisis Appeal Fund to Benefit Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine Fund, organizers said.

"Immersive Frida Kahlo" opened in Chicago Old Town neighborhood last month, bringing the Mexican-born artist's journey and paintings to life on a grand scale set to music.

"Frida Kahlo’s art is not only beautiful on an aesthetic level; it has also become a universal symbol of resilience and perseverance. Brave and brutally honest, Kahlo transferred her fears and pain onto canvas in a way that resonates even more powerfully with us today," the exhibit's team wrote.

"Immersive Frida Kahlo" organizers will require all guests to wear a mask while touring the exhibit, and will operate at a reduced capacity with social distancing.