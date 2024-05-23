Immersive ‘Bluey' adventure coming to Chicago this weekend

Everyone’s favorite Australian cattle dog will be coming to Chicago this weekend, as the immersive “Bluey x Camp” experience will make its debut.

The experience, which will be located at 647 West North Avenue in the Old Town neighborhood, will give fans of “Bluey” a chance to experience a real-life version of the Heeler’s home, as well as a meet-and-greet with Bluey and her sister Bingo.

According to the website, the event will kick off on Friday, with all tickets allowing visitors a one-hour experience in a 5,000-square foot recreation of Bluey’s house. Attendees will be able to play all of Bluey’s favorite games, including “Keepy Uppy” and many more.

Photos will also be available at the end of the event, along with the meet-and-greet with the characters, according to organizers.

Groups of up to 25 people will be admitted into the space during each one-hour session, with “camp counselors” on site to provide guidance to all the fun.

The attraction is designed for all fans of the iconic show, with fans between the ages of 3 and 8 described as the target audience by organizers.

Some tickets remain available on the Bluey X Camp website, with the first date available on May 24. The experience could remain in Chicago through the end of the year, according to organizers.

Tickets start at $39 apiece, and are required for individuals age 2 and older.

More information, including on “low-sensory experience” times and other special events, can be found on the attraction website.