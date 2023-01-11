Images Show Scene of Fire at La Salle Chemical Plant

A massive fire and possible explosion at a chemical building sent smoke billowing into the air in La Salle, Illinois Wednesday.

According to La Salle police, around 9 a.m. Wednesday, an "explosion" occurred in a shipping container in the shipping department of the Carus Chemical Plant, located at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle, located about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.

According to authorities, no injuries have been reported, and employees were able to evacuate safely.

Still, residents in the area were urged to shelter in place as authorities told anyone who sees a green substance that was released during the fire not to touch it.

Photos: Images Show Scene of Fire, Explosion at LaSalle Chemical Plant