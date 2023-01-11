Massive Fire Reported at LaSalle Chemical Plant; Residents Asked to ‘Shelter in Place'

Emergency crews are on the scene in LaSalle County after a large, 4-alarm fire was reported at a chemical plant in the area, officials have confirmed.

According to local reports, an "explosion" was reported near the Carus Chemical plant around 9 a.m. Wednesday, located at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle, located about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.

According to LaSalle police, the explosion occurred in a shipping container in the shipping department.

City officials released a statement about the incident, saying that "There was a fire at the Carus Chemical Building. residents living nearby are asked to please shelter in place."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

According to local reports, an “explosion” was reported near the Carus Chemical plant around 9 a.m. Wednesday, located at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle, located about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.

Shortly after the city's update, the LaSalle police department released a statement warning nearby residents to stay away from a green substance that was released "in the area" as a result of the fire.

"Attention LaSalle residents of the 3rd and 4th Wards," the update begins, "due to recent events, an oxidizer (which appears green in color) has been released in the area. Do NOT touch this substance. If you see this substance near or on your residence it can be deactivated."

The statement then goes on to instruct residents on how to deactivate the substance, saying "In order to deactivate it, you will need a 1:1:1 mixture of: 1 gallon water, 1 gall of peroxide, 1 gallon of vinegar."

According to authorities, no injuries have been reported, and employees were able to evacuate safely.

LaSalle police also said the fire, while under control, is still active.

Photos and video from the scene show large flames bursting out of a heavily damaged plant and massive clouds of smoke billowing across the sky, traveling near what appears to be homes and businesses.

An update posted to LaSalle - Peru Township High School District 120's Facebook page read "As you may be aware, there was an explosion at the Carus Chemical plant on the east side of LaSalle this morning. Our school campus is safe."

"We have been in communication with local emergency services to determine the best course of action to maintain the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We have been advised that it is safe to continue school as usual at this time. School administrators will continue to monitor the situation. In the event anything changes, we will inform families as soon as possible," the post went on to say.

Located at 541 Chartres St., the high school is located about a mile west of the plant.

An August 2022 report from the NewsTribune in LaSalle county says that in August, Carus, a "family-owned manufacturer that provides products and services used globally for water treatment, wastewater, air purification and soil remediation," announced a $20 million expansion of its manufacturing plant.

According to the report, the plant was to be modernized, and have a "higher capacity for production. Construction work as part of the expansion was expected to be completed by the end of the year.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.