Illinoisans Have Less Than One Week To Renew Their Driver's License and ID Card

Following numerous extensions over the course of the past two years, the final deadline for Illinois residents to renew their driver's license or ID card is just days away.

Illinoisans have until Thursday, Dec. 1 to renew their license or ID card, marking the end of the final deadline extension issued by Jesse White.

White first extended the renewal period due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and subsequently announced several more extensions.

The upcoming deadline applies to driver's licenses, ID cards and permits, but it does not apply to commercial driver's licenses or CDL learner's permits.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The expiration date for restricted driving permits, however, only included those that were set to expire between Dec. 1, 2021 and Dec. 1, 2022.

Separately, the federal deadline to get a Real ID is set for May 3, 2023.

The Secretary of State's office encourages people to complete the renewal process online, if possible, although drivers do have the option of visiting a facility instead. Illinois drivers can make an appointment at one of 30 Driver Services Facilities or walk in.

Some larger facilities may require appointments, the Secretary of State's office noted.

Anyone looking for additional information or how to schedule an appointment should visit ilsos.gov.