Illinoisans Get Chance to Win $400 Million in Powerball Drawing This Weekend

Illinoisans could win big money this weekend.

Powerball is wrapping up its 30th anniversary week with a $400 million jackpot drawing.

The last time Powerball had a jackpot drawing worth $400 million was on Christmas Day in 2021, according to a release from Illinois Lottery.

The tickets for the upcoming Powerball drawing are $2 each, though players have the option to add the "Powerplay" for an extra $1 for a chance to win non-jackpot prizes, Illinois Lottery noted.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the past 16 months more than a dozen Illinois Lottery players have won at least $1 million each. However, no one in the state has won the jackpot in recent memory.

According to Illinois lottery officials, 10 players across the state have won prizes worth at least $1 million in the last 16 months. Three players have won $2 million in Powerball drawings.

Here are the cities in Illinois where winning tickets were purchased:

April 16, 2022: $1 Million, Marseilles

$1 Million, Marseilles Feb. 12, 2022: $2 Million, Girard

$2 Million, Girard Nov. 22, 2022: $1 Million, Illinois Lottery website

$1 Million, Illinois Lottery website Sept. 15, 2021: $2 Million, Illinois Lottery website

$2 Million, Illinois Lottery website Sept. 15, 2021: $1 Million, Camberia

$1 Million, Camberia Aug. 28, 2021: $1 Million, Shawneetown

$1 Million, Shawneetown July 24, 2021: $1 Million, Naperville

$1 Million, Naperville Mar. 20, 2021: $1 Million, Springfield

$1 Million, Springfield Jan. 23, 2021: $2 Million, Springfield

$2 Million, Springfield Jan. 23, 2021: $1 Million, Taylorville

$1 Million, Taylorville Jan 20, 2021: $1 Million, Sterling

$1 Million, Sterling Jan. 20, 2021: $1 Million, Chicago

$1 Million, Chicago Jan. 16, 2021: $1 Million, Marion

The first Powerball drawing took place in April 1992, with a jackpot of $6 million, according to Illinois Lottery officials. The world record $1.586 billion Powerball Jackpot was set in January 2016.

So far in 2022, the Powerball jackpot has been hit twice.

Drawings for the Powerball take place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 9:59 p.m., according to officials.

On Wednesday, the Powerball drawing reached $370 million.