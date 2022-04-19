Powerball Celebrates 30th Birthday With Jackpot Worth $370 Million This Week

As a lucky Powerball winner from Marseilles, Illinois celebrates their win, the drawing is preparing to celebrate its 30th birthday this week by potentially minting another big winner.

According to Illinois Lottery officials, the first Powerball drawing took place in April 1992, with a starting jackpot of $2 million. Billions in prize money has been awarded since, and this week’s drawing could be another whopper, with a jackpot of $370 million expected for Wednesday’s draw.

In the state of Illinois, 12 players have won prizes worth at least $1 million in the last 16 months, including a recent $1 million at a Circle K gas station in Marseilles earlier this week.

Three players have won $2 million in Powerball drawings since Jan. 2021, but nobody in the state has won the jackpot in recent memory.

Residents who hope to change that can either buy Powerball tickets for $2 apiece at local retailers, or through the Illinois Lottery’s website and mobile app.

Drawings for the Powerball take place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 9:59 p.m. Central time, according to officials.