Illinois to Increase Capacity at 3 COVID Testing Sites This Weekend

With some coronavirus testing sites closing just minutes after opening as long lines form, Illinois has announced plans to increase capacity at three locations this weekend.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that the state plans to increase capacity at the "most-visited sites" - Aurora, Arlington Heights and Harwood Heights.

"Even as the third best testing state in the nation, we are now at a place where our state-run community-based testing sites are hitting capacity before the end of their normal operating hours," Pritzker said during his daily briefing.

"We continue to build on our testing capability, but as always, we are limited by the speed at which existing public and private lab capacity can grow and by the physical layouts of these drive through locations," Pritzker added. "Still, we intend to remain among the best in the nation in testing."

Pritzker noted that testing will be in increasing demand ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Testing is also critical for those gathering, and it should come as no surprise given our current rates of spread that we are now seeing a soaring demand for tests across the state," he said.

Long lines have been reported at several testing sites in the states.

On Thursday, a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in DuPage County reached its 600-test limit within minutes.