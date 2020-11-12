DuPage County Drive-Thru Coronavirus Test Site Reaches 600-Test Capacity in 41 Minutes

A drive-thru coronavirus testing site in DuPage County reached its 600-test limit within minutes Thursday morning - 41 minutes to be exact.

The DuPage County Drive-Thru COVID-19 Test Site closed at 7:41 a.m. after reaching capacity in less than an hour, the county's health department announced. The site is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.

Health officials urged those looking to still be tested to visit a mobile testing site in Glendale Heights, which opened at 9 a.m.

Illinois has seen an increase in testing in recent weeks.

A total of 100,617 new tests were performed over the last 24 hours, state health officials announced Thursday. In all, 8,765,100 tests have been performed during the pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also added several free mobile testing sites throughout the Chicago area, officials announced Sunday.

IDPH and the City of Chicago have created community-based testing sites over the past several months, which are open to all regardless of symptoms, according to the website.

Residents in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee, Lake and McHenry counties can be tested for free throughout the month of November.