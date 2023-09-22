Illinois state troopers seize a record 5K pounds of cannabis during traffic stop

Illinois State Police troopers recently arrested two men for allegedly trafficking more than 5,000 pounds of cannabis in what police said was one of the largest seizures in the agency's history.

Roberto Mazo, 29, and Pedro Arreola, 33, of Lancaster, California, were arrested for cannabis trafficking, unlawful possession of cannabis of more than 5,000 grams with intent to deliver and unlawful posession of cannabis more than 5,000 grams, according to ISP.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a state police trooper conducted a traffic stop on the suspects' vehicle, a 2000 Provost Bus, along Interstate 80 in Henry County. Police said "numerous indicators" of criminal activity were observed during the traffic stop.

An ISP K-9 was called to the scene and alerted to the odor of narcotics, prompting troopers to search the bus, authorities said. Numerous packages of illegal cannabis were subsequently found inside. In all, police confiscated 5,231 pounds of cannabis, which had an estimated street value of between $6.3 and $14.7 million.

Both suspects were taken to the Henry County Jail and released on pre-trial conditions following a hearing on Thursday. Additional charges were pending Friday afternoon as the investigation remained underway.