Illinois State Police seize $40M of cocaine from semi along Interstate 80

By NBC Chicago Staff

Illinois State Police arrested two Canadian residents after seizing more than 1,100 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $40 million from a semi-trailer along Interstate 80 near the Illinois-Iowa border, authorities said.

Vanshpreet Singh, 27, and Manpreet Singh, 36, both of Ontario, were arrested on Friday near Geneso in Henry County, according to a Facebook post from ISP. During a commercial motor vehicle inspection on a semi-trailer, state troopers observed "numerous indicators of criminal activity," police said. Law enforcement performed a subsequent search and revealed suspected cocaine, which weighed approximately 1,146 pounds.

The amount of drugs seized has an estimated street value of more than $40 million, police stated.

Vanshpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh were lodged in the Henry County Jail pending a pre-trial hearing, authorities said.

The investigation was conducted by ISP's Blackhawk Area Task Force in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration Chicago Field Division.

