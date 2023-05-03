Illinois State Fair Announces New Headliners for Grandstand Concert Lineup

The Illinois State Fair announced new headliners on the grandstand concert lineup, adding Nelly, Ashanti and Ja Rule to the list.

The newly scheduled performances will take place on Aug. 20 and tickets are set to go on sale Friday.

This year's Illinois State Fair Grandstand concert series already features artists like REO Speedwagon, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH.

Tickets to the earlier-announced performances officially went on sale to the general public last month on the Ticketmaster website.

“We are excited to continue the tradition of bringing multiple genres of music to our grandstand," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark in a statement. "Families shouldn’t have to break the bank to see one of our amazing shows and I think fairgoers will once again see we are bringing in top talent at affordable ticket prices."

"Tier 3" concert tickets range in price from $25 to $50 depending on the show, with "Tier 1" tickets reaching between $90 and $123.

"Fairgoers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket seller for the Illinois State Fair," organizers said in a statement. "All other websites and offers may be fraudulent and buyers should beware."

The 2023 Illinois State Fair runs from Aug. 10 through Aug. 20 in Springfield.