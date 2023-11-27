Illinois road conditions: How to check winter road conditions following snowfall

Heading back to work after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend? Make sure to check the road conditions near you.

Snowfall Sunday led to between 1-3 inches of accumulation in spots, and cold temperatures and wind chills in the teens could leave roads slick and icy in some parts Monday.

If you're looking to check on the road conditions ahead of your commute, you can do so through maps and reports, traveler information and more using a tool from the Illinois Department of Transportation called "Getting Around Illinois."

The tool allows you to look up current Illinois road conditions in a number of ways: