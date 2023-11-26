Here are the latest Chicago-area snowfall totals

For the first time in nearly a month, accumulating snow has been falling across the Chicago area, and many locations are reporting an inch or more of accumulation so far.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the snow is expected to last into the early afternoon, with localized accumulations of 1-to-3 inches expected before the bands push out of the area.

Thus far, most of the accumulating snow has been observed in the western and southwest suburbs of the city, with two inches of snow reported in both Ottawa and Somonauk as of Sunday morning.

Heavier accumulations are being observed in the western portion of the state, with three or more inches of snow falling near Normal and in other locations.

Here are the latest totals that have been reported so far.

Cook County:

Elk Grove Village – 1.1 inches

Evanston – 0.5 inches

Hoffman Estates – 1.4 inches

O’Hare International Airport – 1.8 inches

Palatine – 1 inch

Schaumburg – 1.1 inches

DeKalb County:

Cortland – 1.5 inches

DeKalb – 1.4 inches

Somonauk – 2 inches

DuPage County:

Darien – 1 inch

Downers Grove – 1 inch

Elmhurst – 1.1 inches

Glen Ellyn – 1 inch

Medinah – 1 inch

Naperville – 1.3 inches

Villa Park – 1 inch

Winfield – 1.5 inches

Grundy County:

Morris – 1.4 inches

Kane County:

Aurora 1.9 inches

Batavia 1.5 inches

Campton Hills – 1.2 inches

Elgin – 1 inch

Geneva 1.5 inches

Hampshire – 1.1 inches

Sleepy Hollow – 1 inch

Kendall County:

Boulder Hill – 1.5 inches

Lake County:

Forest Lake – 1.1 inches

Mundelein – 1 inch

Riverwoods 1 inch

LaSalle County:

Ottawa – 2 inches

McHenry County:

Harvard – 1 inch

Trout Valley 1 inch

Woodstock – 1 inch

Will County:

Crest Hill – 1 inch

Frankfort – 1 inch

Plainfield – 1.2 inches

Rockdale – 1.6 inches

Romeoville – 1.5 inches