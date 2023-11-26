Here are the latest Chicago-area snowfall totals

For the first time in nearly a month, accumulating snow has been falling across the Chicago area, and many locations are reporting an inch or more of accumulation so far.
According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the snow is expected to last into the early afternoon, with localized accumulations of 1-to-3 inches expected before the bands push out of the area.
Thus far, most of the accumulating snow has been observed in the western and southwest suburbs of the city, with two inches of snow reported in both Ottawa and Somonauk as of Sunday morning.
Heavier accumulations are being observed in the western portion of the state, with three or more inches of snow falling near Normal and in other locations.
Here are the latest totals that have been reported so far.
Cook County:
Elk Grove Village – 1.1 inches
Evanston – 0.5 inches
Hoffman Estates – 1.4 inches
O’Hare International Airport – 1.8 inches
Palatine – 1 inch
Schaumburg – 1.1 inches
DeKalb County:
Cortland – 1.5 inches
DeKalb – 1.4 inches
Somonauk – 2 inches
DuPage County:
Darien – 1 inch
Downers Grove – 1 inch
Elmhurst – 1.1 inches
Glen Ellyn – 1 inch
Medinah – 1 inch
Naperville – 1.3 inches
Villa Park – 1 inch
Winfield – 1.5 inches
Grundy County:
Morris – 1.4 inches
Kane County:
Aurora 1.9 inches
Batavia 1.5 inches
Campton Hills – 1.2 inches
Elgin – 1 inch
Geneva 1.5 inches
Hampshire – 1.1 inches
Sleepy Hollow – 1 inch
Kendall County:
Boulder Hill – 1.5 inches
Lake County:
Forest Lake – 1.1 inches
Mundelein – 1 inch
Riverwoods 1 inch
LaSalle County:
Ottawa – 2 inches
McHenry County:
Harvard – 1 inch
Trout Valley 1 inch
Woodstock – 1 inch
Will County:
Crest Hill – 1 inch
Frankfort – 1 inch
Plainfield – 1.2 inches
Rockdale – 1.6 inches
Romeoville – 1.5 inches