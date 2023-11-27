Chicago weather: Blustery and cold, with wind chill values in the teens

First came the snow, now comes the cold.

Monday in Chicago is expected to be blustery, mostly sunny and cold, with the potential for some stray flurries, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Temperatures Monday are expected to reach only into the low-to-mid 20s, the Storm Team added. However, wind chill values in the teens -- and even lower in the morning hours -- will make things feel even cooler, NBC 5 Meteorologist Pete Sack said.

Blustery and cold conditions expected today, along with a few flurries. Cold continues Tue before gradually warming later in the week. Next chance for rain comes later in the week, mainly for areas south of I-80. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/nksXzwzOCa — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 27, 2023

According to Sack, that's far below the average high for this time of year.

"Average high this time of year is in the low 40s," Sack said. "Highs the next couple of days will only be in the upper 20s with lows in the teens."

Additionally, wind chill values will make it feel between 10 and 15 degrees colder, Sack continued.

The cold temperatures are expected to remain in the mix Tuesday, beginning overnight with lows in the teens and wind chill values in the single digits, Sack said.

High temperatures Tuesday will remain about the same as Monday, forecast models showed, with highs again in the the mid-to-upper 20s.

Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures are expected to warm slightly, with highs in the low 40s, Sack said. However, Thursday brings the chance of rain in the afternoon, forecast models showed.

Those rain chances continues into Friday, Sack said, with highs in the 30s and 40s. However, "a few wet snowflakes can't be ruled out," Sack said.



Sunday Chicago snow totals

Between 1 and 3 inches of snow fell across the Chicago area Sunday, the NBC 5 Storm Team said. The latest snow totals from the National Weather Service show 1.8 inches fell at O'Hare International Airport, 1.5 inches fell at Rockford Airport, and 1.9 inches of snow fell in Romeoville.

A full list of snow totals from earlier Sunday afternoon can be found here.