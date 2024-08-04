Illinois man arrested after making terroristic threat at Morgan Wallen concert: authorities

An Illinois man was charged with making a terroristic threat that forced the delay of a Morgan Wallen concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, according to NBC affiliate KSHB.

The suspect, identified as Aaron Brown, of rural Illinois, was apprehended during the concert Friday evening.

A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective was made aware of a threat made on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, and made contact with Brown, who stated he was sitting in Section 123 at the stadium, KSHB reported.

After about 40 minutes, police located Brown and his girlfriend in the area, at which point Brown was taken into custody.

The concert was delayed while police worked to find the suspect.

In an interview with police, Brown’s girlfriend told police that Brown and his fraternity brothers create fake, or burner, Twitter accounts and “tweet stupid stuff," according to KSHB.

She said Brown originally made the tweet as the couple drove from Lake of the Ozarks to Kansas City, Missouri. They then decided to delete the tweet. The pair started to receive phone calls from the police while at the concert.

Brown told police the tweet “was a stupid, stupid, stupid mistake.” He told police he had never made threats before on social media and the post was due to “stupidity and arrogance.”

His bond was set at $15,000.