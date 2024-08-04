Illinois

Illinois man arrested after making terroristic threat at Morgan Wallen concert: authorities

A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective was made aware of a threat made on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, and made contact with the suspect, Aaron Brown, police said.

By KSHB-TV and NBC Chicago Staff

Handcuffs
Getty Images

An Illinois man was charged with making a terroristic threat that forced the delay of a Morgan Wallen concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, according to NBC affiliate KSHB.

The suspect, identified as Aaron Brown, of rural Illinois, was apprehended during the concert Friday evening.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective was made aware of a threat made on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, and made contact with Brown, who stated he was sitting in Section 123 at the stadium, KSHB reported.

After about 40 minutes, police located Brown and his girlfriend in the area, at which point Brown was taken into custody.

The concert was delayed while police worked to find the suspect.

In an interview with police, Brown’s girlfriend told police that Brown and his fraternity brothers create fake, or burner, Twitter accounts and “tweet stupid stuff," according to KSHB.

She said Brown originally made the tweet as the couple drove from Lake of the Ozarks to Kansas City, Missouri. They then decided to delete the tweet. The pair started to receive phone calls from the police while at the concert.

Local

Gymnastics 2 hours ago

Is Simone Biles retiring after the Paris Olympics? Here's what she said about the 2028 Games

3 hours ago

CHICAGO'S FORECAST: Hot Sunday!

Brown told police the tweet “was a stupid, stupid, stupid mistake.” He told police he had never made threats before on social media and the post was due to “stupidity and arrogance.”

His bond was set at $15,000.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Illinois
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us