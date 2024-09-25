Illinois Lottery ticket worth nearly $1.5 million sold at suburban gas station

A suburban Illinois Lottery player is feeling downright lucky after purchasing a ticket that won a jackpot worth nearly $1.5 million over the weekend.

According to officials, the winning ticket in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing was sold at a gas station in suburban Des Plaines, and captured a $1.45 million jackpot in the game.

The winning numbers were: 6-27-32-33-40, according to officials.

The owner of the BP station said the customer is a regular at the location, and came in to share the good news this week.

I’m thrilled this win is going to a familiar face and that we were able to celebrate with the lucky winner,” Febin Thomas said in a statement.

For selling the ticket, the gas station will receive a cash bonus of $14,500, according to officials.

Nearly 10 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold this year, generating prizes of more than $50 million for players, the Lottery said.

The Illinois-only game has twice-daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m., officials said. Tickets can be purchased in stores, on the Illinois Lottery’s website and via their mobile app.