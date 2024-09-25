Illinois Lottery ticket worth nearly $1.5 million sold at suburban gas station

A suburban Illinois Lottery player is feeling downright lucky after purchasing a ticket that won a jackpot worth nearly $1.5 million over the weekend.
According to officials, the winning ticket in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing was sold at a gas station in suburban Des Plaines, and captured a $1.45 million jackpot in the game.
The winning numbers were: 6-27-32-33-40, according to officials.
The owner of the BP station said the customer is a regular at the location, and came in to share the good news this week.
I’m thrilled this win is going to a familiar face and that we were able to celebrate with the lucky winner,” Febin Thomas said in a statement.
For selling the ticket, the gas station will receive a cash bonus of $14,500, according to officials.
Nearly 10 million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold this year, generating prizes of more than $50 million for players, the Lottery said.
Local
The Illinois-only game has twice-daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m., officials said. Tickets can be purchased in stores, on the Illinois Lottery’s website and via their mobile app.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.