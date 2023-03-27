Two lucky Illinois lottery players recently won hefty jackpots.

Two players hit all five numbers - 1-5-21-25-41 - in Sunday's Lucky Day Lotto drawing, winning $550,000 each, according to a press release from the Illinois Lottery. One ticket was purchased at Woodman's Food Market in Lakemoor along Illinois Route 20, while the other was bought at Kinney Pump House in the town of Durand outside of Rockford.

If you recently stopped at either location and purchased a lottery ticket, you'll want to check yours.

Each retailer will receive a bonus of $5,550, one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning tickets. Sunday's Jackpot marks the fourth Lucky Day Lotto Jackpot won in March and the second jackpot to be split this month, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Winners have one year from the date of their drawing to claim their prize, according to the Illinois Lottery. The lottery encourages winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.