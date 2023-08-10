Illinois iLottery player wins $1 million prize in Powerball drawing, officials say

An Illinois Lottery player won a $1 million prize in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing on a ticket they purchased online, officials say.

According to a press release, the lucky player matched all five numbers in the Wednesday Powerball, pulling numbers 10-15-21-67-69 on a ticket they purchased via the Lottery’s online game platforms.

Officials say the prize is the fifth $1 million victory for an Illinois player this year, with another scoring a $1 million prize in the Aug. 4 drawing on a ticket purchased in Chicago.

Neither player has claimed their prize, according to officials.

In the Powerball drawing, a player must match all five numbers and the Powerball number to win the jackpot. The online player managed to match the five numbers, but did not match the Powerball.

Tickets for drawings, which take place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, can be purchased for $2 at participating retailers, or via the Lottery’s website and mobile app. A $1 “Powerplay” option can also be purchased to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

The next drawing will take place Saturday, with a jackpot of nearly $200 million, according to officials.