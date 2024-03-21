Illinois iLottery player hits nearly $1 million jackpot in online game

The Illinois Lottery says one lucky player hit a jackpot worth nearly $1 million in a Fast Play game this week.

According to Lottery officials, the player hit a jackpot worth more than $985,000 in the Super Jackpot game, setting a new record for the game.

Prices of just under $800,000 and approximately $885,000 have also been captured in the game since it debuted.

The progressive game costs $20 per play, with a starting jackpot of $50,000. That jackpot continues to grow with each ticket sold until a player wins it, according to officials.

More than $16.7 million in prizes have been awarded in the game since it debuted in Oct. 2023.

The Super Jackpot and other FastPlay games can be found on the Illinois Lottery’s app, and via the lottery’s website. Games can also be played at retail outlets. There are more than two dozen games available at multiple price points.