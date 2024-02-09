Illinois' favorite Super Bowl food revealed in new study – and it's not chicken wings

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, and fans across the country are preparing a spread of gameday classics ahead of the biggest night of the year in American sports.

While hot wings and chicken dip may come to mind as the most commonly found items on the party table this coming Sunday, a recent study shows that neither of those dishes are in the top three of the most searched foods ahead of the Super Bowl.

The study from JeffBet analyzed 75 popular Super Bowl party foods, using search terms "how to make ____" and "_____ recipe."

In Illinois and a staggering 42 other states, pizza was deemed to be the favorite Super Bowl food averaging nearly 6.2 million monthly searches. As for searches in the Prairie State, pizza averaged nearly 206,000 monthly searches.

Pizza posted more than double the nationwide average monthly searches than the runner-up, which turned out to be chili.

Chili was found to be the most popular Super Bowl food in Louisiana, Arkansas and Tennessee, while coming in as the second-most searched item in the remaining 47 states.

The study showed a steep gap between second and third place, with deviled eggs clocking in as the third-most searched Super Bowl food, averaging over 571,000 monthly searches, with the most coming in California.

Buffalo chicken dip and guacamole close out the top five, averaging nearly 512,000 searches and over 393,000 searches respectively. Guacamole ranked as the third-most searched Super Bowl food in both New York and Hawaii.

A similar study conducted ahead of the Super Bowl in 2023 determined that Buffalo wings were the preferred food for Illinoisans.

Below is a full look at the top 10 Super Bowl foods and their number of average monthly searches: