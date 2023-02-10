Super Bowl

Here Are the Most Popular Super Bowl Foods in Illinois and its 5 Neighboring States, According to Google Searches

In Illinois, as well as seven other states, wings secured the top spot, based on Google searches.

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, many will undoubtedly be glued to the big game. But others who aren't as interested in football may be especially focused on the festivities, and of course, the food.

With the Super Bowl two days away, many are making their grocery lists and deciding what to dish up this year - whether should they opt for wings or maybe a more out-of-the-box option.

If you're planning to have family and friends over, but can't seem to make up your mind, there are plenty of options included in an extensive list of dishes usually made for Super Bowl festivities.

Ahead of the big game, the website Bid-on-Equipment analyzed more than 9,000 Google search terms to determine the most popular Super Bowl foods nationwide and in all 50 states. On a national level, the most popular foods weren't incredibly surprising; at least some weren't.

Meatballs took the number one spot followed by guacamole then chips and salsa. Rounding out the top five were tater tots and chili.

While buffalo wings have long been a Super Bowl favorite, they were ranked the sixth most popular Super Bowl food in America. But in Illinois, as well as seven other states, wings secured the top spot, based on Google searches. In Kentucky, Indiana and Missouri, people widely favored chili. Iowans opted for tater tots, which were also named the top food item in Kansas, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

To the north, in Wisconsin, the favorite food is one you might expect. Queso was ranked the most popular, in keeping with Wisconsin's standing as the top cheese-producing state. Another cheesy product, beer cheese, was a close second.

Some states' results differed greatly from the foods you might associate with the big game - at least for those residing in the Midwest.

Delaware's most popular food was crab ball, while in Oregon, people favored sweet potato fries above all else. West Virginia residents decided on their own unique option - a pepperoni roll.

