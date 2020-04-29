Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Stay-at-Home Enforcement, Meat Supply Concerns

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

With just two days until a modified stay-at-home order takes effect in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the order is still "very much in effect," despite a recent court ruling.

And now, he's facing even more challenges.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (April 29):

7 More Chicago Police Department Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Chicago police announced Tuesday seven more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 421.

Of the confirmed cases, 401 are officers and 20 are civilian employees, police said.

A total of 424 employees have reported positive cases but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm three of those cases, police said.

The department announced April 17 the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus.

Lightfoot to Announce Chicago Housing Pledge

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday with Department of Housing Commissioner Marisa Novara. The pair are set to announce a "Chicago housing solidarity pledge to support residents during the fight against COVID-19."

Southern Illinois Police Chief Questions Pritzker’s Powers, Stay-Home Orders

A southern Illinois village police chief is expressing skepticism about Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s power to issue stay-at-home orders to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to residents of the village of Energy, Police Chief Shawn Ladd says he and his department have no interest in enforcing any rules, declarations or proclamations that morally or technically violate provisions of the federal or state constitutions. Ladd told The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale nothing requires him or his officers to enforce the executive orders, first issued in March and extended through May.

"He can make suggestions,’’ Ladd said of his understanding of the governor’s powers in an emergency.

Northwestern University Rejecting $8.5M in Relief Aid

Northwestern University is rejecting the $8.5 million in federal assistance it was allotted earlier this month to help those adversely affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic, school officials said Tuesday.

The $2.2 trillion CARES Act, the economic rescue package passed by Congress earlier this month, offers $14 billion to the nation’s colleges and universities. Schools were allotted varying sums based on their size and the number of students they teach from poorer backgrounds.

The higher education funding was meant to help colleges and students facing financial losses triggered by the pandemic. If colleges accept the funding, they’re required to spend at least half on direct grants for students.

In a statement released by spokesman Jon Yates, Northwestern decided not to apply for or receive the funds allocated in the CARES Act after determining it couldn’t accept the act’s requirements and "evolving guidance.”

The university’s announcement follows similar decisions made by officials at Harvard, Princeton, Stanford, Yale, Duke universities and the University of Pennsylvania.

Chicago-Area Markets React to Trump’s Order Mandating Meat Processing Plants Reopen

First it was toilet paper and cleaning supplies, but now President Donald Trump has taken action to prevent potential food shortages, and it could have an impact on Chicago-area businesses.

Reports of that shortage, spurred on by the closure of several meat packaging facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, caused lines to form around the block at some local markets.

More than a dozen processing plants across the country have gone dark, including Smithfield Foods’ plant in St. Charles. On Tuesday, Hormel’s Fontinini Foods facility in McCook said it was furloughing 150 employees.

The president is hoping to change that with his new order, which declares meat processing plants as “critical infrastructure” in the midst of the pandemic.

The order includes mechanisms for the federal government to send masks and gloves to workers inside of meat processing plants, according to multiple reports.

Todd Churchill, co-founder of Blue Nest Beef, fears that there might still be a supply shortage despite the president’s order.

“I think meat supplies are going to be less available in two weeks than they are today,” he said.

Until all production facilities resume operations, small family-owned meat shops are left struggling to keep up, and trying not to pass rising costs onto their customers.