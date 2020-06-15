Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Maggie Daley Park, Declining Case Numbers

(NOTE: Daily press conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be streamed live in the player above. Check back for updates.)

Illinois numbers continue to be on a downward trend as the state saw its lowest daily death toll in more than two months.

In fact, over the last two weeks, a report indicates the state has seen the largest decrease in coronavirus cases in the country, even as several other states begin to surge.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus crisis today (June 15):

CTA Launches New Dashboard for Riders to See When Buses Are Crowded

The Chicago Transit Authority has launched a new dashboard to help riders "avoid traveling during heavy ridership periods."

The feature, which will be updated weekly, uses a color-coding system to show space availability for each bus route every hour.

The transit agency said the report is aimed at "helping you determine the best times for their travel, especially customers who may have more flexibility on when to ride, and to help promote social distancing."

The CTA said a similar dashboard is being developed for trains and the agency hopes to soon offer a look at real-time data.

Maggie Daley Park Reopens Monday

Chicago's Maggie Daley Park reopened to the public Monday morning, offering mini golf, a cafe and the park's popular ribbon for scooters and roller skates or blades.

The park opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open through 9 p.m. daily. Mini golf will be offered from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the "Rink Cafe" is open, the park tweeted.

Monday June 15th is the day!!! Maggie Daley Park will be open 6am-9pm everyday. @CityMiniGolfing will be open 10am-9pm, @RinkCafe is open and ribbon is open to use with your own scooter, roller skates or roller blades.

Illinois Sees Largest Decrease in COVID-19 Cases in U.S.: Report

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois "is on the right track."

The governor tweeted over the weekend a link to a Fortune Magazine map indicating Illinois has seen the largest decrease in coronavirus cases over the last two weeks of any state in the U.S.

At the same time, the map shows a number of states seeing a "strong increase" in cases.

"We've continued to listen to our epidemiologists and follow the data," Pritzker wrote, adding "Let's keep it up!"

"We've continued to listen to our epidemiologists and follow the data," Pritzker wrote, adding "Let's keep it up!"



📷: @FortuneMagazine

More Restrictions Could Soon Ease in Chicago’s Phase 3, Health Official Says

Chicago officials have long hinted that restrictions could ease further as the city continues into phase three of its five-phased reopening plan - and an announcement on such a move could be coming soon.

Chicago entered the third phase of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic on June 3, allowing a number of businesses to resume operations at limited capacity and with certain restrictions in place.

The capacity of those industries were expected to be "incrementally" increased as time goes on "based on health criteria progression and adherence," Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said.

On Friday, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady hinted that such a move could be announced this week.

"If things are looking good, we may be announcing some, you know, some additional expansions, even as soon as next week, and we'll be sharing more details of that as the numbers hopefully continue to improve," she said.