Illinois Reports 672 New Coronavirus Cases, 19 Additional Deaths Sunday

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 672 new coronavirus cases on Sunday afternoon, along with 19 confirmed deaths attributed to the virus.

The single-day increase in deaths is the lowest figure since April 2, when 16 deaths were reported statewide, according to data available from IDPH. In all, 6,308 deaths statewide have been attributed to coronavirus since the pandemic began.

In all, 132,543 cases of the virus have now been confirmed across the state.

Continuing a recent trend, positive test numbers have continued to decline, as the 672 new cases came on the same day that 22,040 test specimens were sent to Illinois laboratories. Nearly 1.2 million tests have been conducted across the state during the pandemic.

Over the last seven days, the positivity rate on coronavirus tests in the state has been just three percent, illustrating a decline in the number of cases.

Hospitalization numbers are also continuing to improve, as just 562 coronavirus patients are occupying ICU beds in the state of Illinois, and 328 patients are on ventilators.