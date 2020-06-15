Lakefront Trail Reopening: Here are the Restrictions That Will Remain in Place

Chicago residents had been waiting for a long time for the Lakefront Trail along Lake Michigan to reopen, and that date is finally coming as city officials announced that the pathway will reopen to pedestrians and cyclists on June 22.

With the city continuing to move forward in its phased reopening plan, the Lakefront Trail reopening represents another significant step forward, as testing numbers have remained promising throughout the city and suburbs.

Even still, numerous restrictions will still remain in place:

-Beaches along the trail will remain closed, according to officials.

-“Keep it Moving:” officials with the Chicago Park District say that gathering and standing on the trail will NOT be permitted, and that walkers, joggers and bikers will need to continue moving in order to use the trail safely.

-To help implement the “Keep it Moving” rule, Social Distancing Ambassadors will be stationed along the trail to educate the public and manage the flow of traffic.

-The Lakefront Trail will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

-Only select entrances to the trail will remain open. Chicago Park District officials will reduce access points by 50 percent to help limit the number of people using the trail.

-Lakefront parking lots will remain closed.

-Outdoor fitness equipment and athletic fields along the trail will remain closed.

-Due to significant lakefront damage caused by erosion and high water levels, several spots will have merged trails. From Fullerton to North Avenue, cyclists and pedestrians will share the trail. North Avenue to Ohio Street will remain closed, and an on-street detour will be provided. Finally, trails will merge from 43rd Street to 51st Street.