Illinois among 15 hardest states to pass a driver's test, according to recent study

A recent study from an Arizona law firm examined the driving tests issued in all 50 U.S. states and revealed which states have the easiest and hardest exams, with Illinois and Indiana ending up on the same side of the spectrum.

The study from Zanes Law revealed that both states are among the 15 hardest to pass a driver's test in, with Illinois ranking No.13 and Indiana coming in at No. 5.

The study analyzed the following seven factors when evaluating the tests in each state and calculated results into a composite score out of 100, with a higher number meaning a more difficult test.

New learner stage minimum age

New intermediate stage minimum age

New full privilege minimum age

Ratio of licensed drivers to the total number of registered private & commercial vehicles

Driving population per 1,000 people of driving age

Driving population aged 19 and under per 1,000 people

Knowledge test pass score (out of 100)

Illinois scored a 60.17, good for 13th-highest in the nation, sandwiched between Florida (12th-highest) and California (14th-highest).

Coming in as the hardest state to pass a driver's test is Maryland, with a score of 81.16, well over four points higher than second-place state and neighbor Virginia.

Maryland's high score can be attributed to its high pass mark of 88%, the highest score required in the country. Additionally, similar to Illinois, a full privilege license is only available to drivers 18 years of age and older.

As for fifth-place Indiana, a score of 68.95 was reached due to a pass mark of 84% and full privilege driver's licenses only being issued to adults 18 and older.

While Illinois and Indiana both offer some of the most difficult tests in the nation, you won't have to go too far to learn what an easier test is like, as Michigan, with a score of just 27.40, ranked as the state with the easiest driver test to pass.

Ahead of Michigan in the bottom five states were Kansas, Iowa, New Mexico and South Dakota, respectively.

A look at the study's top 15 hardest states to pass a driver's test can be found below: