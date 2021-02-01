Illinois Adds 41 New COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Across State

The state of Illinois has added 41 new COVID-19 vaccination sites since Jan. 26, according to a news release from state health officials Monday.

More than 3.2 million of the state's residents are eligible for vaccinations under Phase 1B, which includes people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers." Among those in that category are: first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff as well as grocery store employees and postal workers.

In all, 310 vaccination sites have opened across the state.

The newly-established sites include 15 local health department locations, 17 Kroger stores in central and southern Illinois, six Mariano's locations in northern Illinois as well as three Illinois National Guard sites in Cook and St. Clair counties.

Health officials advise that despite the number of open sites, the current supply of vaccines remains limited.

Current vaccination sites in the state are available by appointment only, but the state plans to launch walk-in locations in the coming weeks, officials previously said.

For a complete look at how to make an appointment or receive vaccine information for your area, click here.

All of the Illinois National Guard COVID-19 vaccination sites are listed below.

Belle-Clair Fairgrounds

200 S. Belt E. #2650, Belleville

Cook County Health’s North Riverside Health Center

1800 South Harlem Avenue, North Riverside

Cook County Health’s Robbins Health Center

13450 South Kedzie Avenue, Robbins

Cook County Health’s Morton East Adolescent Health Center

2423 South Austin Boulevard, Cicero

Cook County Health’s Cottage Grove Health Center

1645 Cottage Grove Avenue, Ford Heights

Cook County Health Blue Island Health Center

12757 S Western Ave, Blue Island

Cook County Health Arlington Heights Health Center

3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Suite 300, Arlington Heights

Provident Hospital

500 E. 51st St., Chicago

John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital

1969 Ogden Ave., Chicago

Tinley Park Convention Center

18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park