Illinois Adds 41 New COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Across State

The state of Illinois has added 41 new COVID-19 vaccination sites since Jan. 26, according to a news release from state health officials Monday.
More than 3.2 million of the state's residents are eligible for vaccinations under Phase 1B, which includes people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers." Among those in that category are: first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff as well as grocery store employees and postal workers.
In all, 310 vaccination sites have opened across the state.
The newly-established sites include 15 local health department locations, 17 Kroger stores in central and southern Illinois, six Mariano's locations in northern Illinois as well as three Illinois National Guard sites in Cook and St. Clair counties.
Health officials advise that despite the number of open sites, the current supply of vaccines remains limited.
Current vaccination sites in the state are available by appointment only, but the state plans to launch walk-in locations in the coming weeks, officials previously said.
For a complete look at how to make an appointment or receive vaccine information for your area, click here.
All of the Illinois National Guard COVID-19 vaccination sites are listed below.
Belle-Clair Fairgrounds
200 S. Belt E. #2650, Belleville
Cook County Health’s North Riverside Health Center
1800 South Harlem Avenue, North Riverside
Cook County Health’s Robbins Health Center
13450 South Kedzie Avenue, Robbins
Cook County Health’s Morton East Adolescent Health Center
2423 South Austin Boulevard, Cicero
Cook County Health’s Cottage Grove Health Center
1645 Cottage Grove Avenue, Ford Heights
Cook County Health Blue Island Health Center
12757 S Western Ave, Blue Island
Cook County Health Arlington Heights Health Center
3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Suite 300, Arlington Heights
Provident Hospital
500 E. 51st St., Chicago
John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital
1969 Ogden Ave., Chicago
Tinley Park Convention Center
18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park