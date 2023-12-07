Celebrating the holidays doesn’t have to break the bank. Chicago is home to world-famous festive celebrations, pop-ups and activities, and many of them can be enjoyed for free.

From select free days at Winterland to workshops and live performances at Navy Pier’s Light up the Lake, Chicago boasts a plethora of accessible opportunities to bask in festive cheer this December.

Here are some activities and events to look out for.

Winterland at Gallagher Way

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Illinois residents have the opportunity to experience one of the most iconic Chicago holiday events for free. Every year, the historic Wrigley Field is transformed into a winter wonderland. By entering GIFT23 at the link here, you can access free tickets for Wrigley Field's Winterland on Dec. 8, giving Chicagoans a great opportunity to get their weekend started in the most festive of ways.

ZooLights

Visit the Lincoln Park Zoo transformed into a glittering lightscape free every Monday this month. The longtime tradition is celebrating its 28th year with an array of attractions scattered throughout the zoo's grounds. A 65-foot Ferris wheel, an expansive light tunnel and re-envisioned light shows are some of the event's highlights, according to the zoo. Reservations are still required despite free access, so be sure to secure your spot online here.

Light Up the Lake

Navy Pier has a variety of free events in celebration of its Light up the Lake holiday transformation. Beyond festive light installations and fireworks shows every Saturday at 9 p.m., guests can watch live music, explore local artisan markets and participate in free workshops. Workshops are led by local artists, and you can find a schedule of dates here:

Dec. 8 – Holiday Candy Craft Workshop

– Holiday Candy Craft Workshop Dec. 9 – Nutcracker Magic Workshop

– Nutcracker Magic Workshop Dec. 10 – Gingerbread Jamboree Workshop

– Gingerbread Jamboree Workshop Dec. 15 – Ornament Workshop

The following are open from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. on select dates.

Dec. 16 – Festive Train Decorating Workshop

– Festive Train Decorating Workshop Dec. 17 – Holiday Candy Craft Workshop

– Holiday Candy Craft Workshop Dec. 18 – Nutcracker Magic Workshop

– Nutcracker Magic Workshop Dec. 19 – Gingerbread Jamboree Workshop

– Gingerbread Jamboree Workshop Dec. 20 – Ornament Odyssey Workshop

– Ornament Odyssey Workshop Dec. 21 – Festive Train Decorating Workshop

– Festive Train Decorating Workshop Dec. 22 – Holiday Candy Craft & Nutcracker Magic Workshops

– Holiday Candy Craft & Nutcracker Magic Workshops Dec. 23 – Ornament Odyssey & Gingerbread Jamboree Workshops

Read more about the workshops here. A schedule of over 20 musicians and DJs set to perform indoors at Navy Pier can be found here. Artists set to perform include Fox Crossing Stringband, saxophonist Manuel Canchola and Miles over Mountains.

Santa visits

Many places in the Chicago area are offering free opportunities to meet Santa this holiday season. Admission into Macy’s Holiday Celebrations is free, and guests can book a time slot to meet Santa. Fashion Outlets of Chicago, is also offering free Santa visits. Until Dec. 24, shoppers at Bass Pro Shops can sign up for a free video and 4x6 photo with Santa.

Christkindlmarket

Admission into the three renowned Christkindlmarkets – in Chicago, Wrigleyville and Aurora – is free. Traditional foods like bratwurst, hot spiced wine and roasted nuts will be available, alongside a variety of handmade Christmas décor for your home.

Ice skating

Entry into most Chicago ice skating rinks are free if you bring our own pair of skates. Here’s a list of some rinks you can check out with free admission: