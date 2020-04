Interstate 94 has been shut down near Skokie due to police activity at Old Orchard Road.

The interstate is closed inbound and outbound between Skokie Road and Dempster Street with solid traffic reported in the area, authorities reported.

Details on what happened weren't immediately released by police but Skokie police urged residents to avoid the area.

Avoid the area of Old Orchard Rd. and the Edens Expressway due to Illinois State Police activity. Please find an alternate route and drive safely. — Skokie Police (@skokiepolice) April 29, 2020

Check back for more on this developing story.