I-290 crash in suburbs involving school bus leaves ‘several' injured, ISP says

A crash involving a school bus in the Chicago suburbs Monday afternoon left several people injured, the Illinois State Police said, with some lanes blocked as authorities responded to the scene.

The crash occurred just before 11:30 a.m. on I-290 near I-390 in Cook County, ISP said.

According to ISP, students and administrators were on the school bus at the time of the crash, with Elk Grove and Itasca Fire Departments responding.

Several injuries were reported, ISP said.

Traffic cameras from the Illinois Department of Transportation showed a school bus on a ramp with emergency vehicles around it. Traffic was backed up, and portions of the ramp appeared to be blocked.

No further details were provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.