Humboldt Park's Puerto Rico Town corridor now has a new name

The portion of Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood known as Puerto Rico Town officially changed its name on Saturday to much fanfare.

A ceremony complete with cultural performances took place as the community dedicated the new name - Barrio Borikén, according to Chicago's Puerto Rican Cultural Center.

The corridor on Division Street, between Western and California avenues, is "the economic, political, and cultural capital of Chicago's Puerto Rican community," according to the Paseo Boricua Arts Building's website. The area had previously been known as Paseo Boricua, but was renamed Puerto Rico Town in 2021.

History was made earlier this year as the corridor became the first state-designated Puerto Rican cultural district in the U.S.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the designation in February, making the community eligible for an additional $3 million in funding to help foster economic development and preserve its unique cultural identity.

The program was established in 2023 to "uplift the unique contributions of historic cultural districts with the overarching goal of increasing economic development opportunities," according to a news release from state officials.

This year's Puerto Rican People's Day Parade, which is planned for June 8, will celebrate the recent designation as well as the community's new name.