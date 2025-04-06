Severe weather leaves injuries, fatalities across the Midwest

Strong storms have scattered throughout the country over the last few days, resulting in injuries and fatalities in several states.

In Brownsburg, Indiana, strong winds caused the collapse of a warehouse that left three people injured Wednesday. According to a Brownsburg Fire Territory public information officer, one firefighter, one warehouse employee and one additional woman were injured in the incident.

The spokesperson said all three were taken to a hospital. The injured firefighter is in "fine" condition, and there is no update on the condition of the other two victims.

The Wednesday weather also affected other parts of Indiana. In Danville, Hendricks County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched in response to a personal injury crash. They observed a vehicle on the edge of the roadway with an unresponsive person next to it, but were not able to approach the vehicle until power was shut off.

The unresponsive driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office.

Officials have also confirmed one fatality in Missouri and two in Kentucky.