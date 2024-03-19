Hubbard Inn sues woman for defamation after viral TikTok

Hubbard Inn, a bar and restaurant in Chicago's River North neighborhood, filed a lawsuit Monday against a woman who posted a viral video on TikTok claiming she was "manhandled" and "shoved" by the bar's security.

Julia Reel, who posted the video, has since put her social media pages on private, but not before her post garnered thousands of views and comments, many negative toward Hubbard Inn.

Since then, Hubbard Inn posted a video of its own to TikTok, splicing Reel's allegations with security footage of her and a friend being escorted out.

"He takes me a second time and shoves me again, sends me flying down the rest of the staircase," Reel claimed.

The video, provided by the bar, shows Reel and a friend walking down a staircase on their own, with a security guard a few steps behind using a flashlight to direct them where to go.

The defamation lawsuit claims her post damaged Hubbard Inn's business and reputation, as well as the reputation of its security staff. It alleges that negative reviews and several group cancellations since the video was posted caused more than $30,000 in damages.

Reel has since hired Chicago attorneys at Corboy & Demetrio. The law group posted another video to its TikTok over the weekend, claiming the area where Reel suffered injuries was not videotaped. They allege she sustained a concussion and arrived at the hospital with visible lacerations and other evidence of significant injury.

Hubbard Inn's lawsuit notes the bar's security camera footage does not cover every square foot of the premises, including the top of the staircase.

Corboy & Demetrio's video asks the public to "hold off on a rush to judgment" until all evidence is presented in court.

NBC Chicago reached out to attorneys for Hubbard Inn and Reel. Neither would provide an interview Tuesday.

“We will have no additional comment during the pendency of litigation," Corboy & Demetrio attorneys said via email. "The civil justice system is well equipped to resolve the disputes between the parties.”

The case will go to court at 9 a.m. on May 23.